Less than a year after a brutal election that only further divided an already fractured nation, members of both sides of the aisle have begun to turn their attention to the upcoming 2022 midterm elections. It may seem entirely too early to begin talking about the midterm elections, but as we all recognize, election season is now a never-ending cycle. Historically, the party in power loses seats in Congress during the midterms. Nevertheless, Democrats stand a strong chance at bucking that trend in 2022, if Republicans aren’t careful.