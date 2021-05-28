Freeze Warning issued for Benton, Douglas, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Morrison, Todd by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-28 05:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-28 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Benton; Douglas; Kanabec; Mille Lacs; Morrison; Todd FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Temperatures around freezing. * WHERE...Morrison, Douglas, Benton, Todd, Kanabec and Mille Lacs Counties. * WHEN...Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.alerts.weather.gov