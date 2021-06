For the month of June, Asheville Gallery of Art presents Soul of Place: Images Inspired by the Places We Love, an exhibition of landscape paintings by Karen Keil Brown and Cathyann Burgess. The gallery will host an artist reception on Friday, June 4, from 5–8 p.m. Both painters agreed on the title of the show as a nod to a quote by the poet Rumi: “Wherever you stand, be the soul of that place.”