Feature Artist: Tom Sims

 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough he studied woodworking at Western Kentucky University, Tom Sims refers to himself in his early days as a “regular woodworking hobbyist” and says he primarily made things to give away as gifts. A Kentucky native, he transferred with his job to Hendersonville in 1979 and began investing in equipment. Early in the 2000s, he began to find outlets for his work and today, retired from his job, he devotes himself full-time to his craft.

