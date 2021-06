With a guitar in my bag on the shoulder, one night I was riding back home hopeless and desperate, wondering how on earth would this poor artist make his mark in the music industry. I was writing and composing songs for a long time now and I knew this was the time I could do something for myself. But how? I might be able to record my vocals but never had that amount to bear the video production cost. I knew that I would not be able to produce my music video under a renowned label because I never had enough to pay for the video production price. I reached home filled with grief and disappointment because I was not able to record my song and it has been a while since I have been trying to make it to my music video debut. It felt terrible.