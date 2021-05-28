“The Year of Our Mutual Anxiety” at Art MoB
For its Artist & Blooms series in June, Art MoB Studios & Marketplace will highlight a large collection of works by Susan Webb Tregay in The Year of Our Mutual Anxiety. “During this pandemic, artists were isolated from each other, from models and from other subjects to paint, so slowly I began to paint topics to which I had a strong connection,” says Tregay. “This morphed into starting each painting from a gut-level emotion. It was that kind of year.”thelaurelofasheville.com