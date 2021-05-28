“The Year of Our Mutual Anxiety” at Art MoB

Rich girl, poor boy, is a common plot device in novels, TV shows, and films. Can two people, from two different worlds, surmount the obstacles that block their relationship?. Olivia Morganti lives on her family’s opulent Bolognese villa owned by her grandfather, Gianni, a prominent industrialist. Valerio, the son of the state’s gardener, Guido, also lives on the estate, and because of their similar ages, the two children play alongside each other, forming a long lasting friendship. At five years-old, the two share their first kiss, a moment that seals Valerio’s fate. For decades, he will carry a torch for Olivia, a flame that alternately is doused and then rekindled.