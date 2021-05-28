Outdoors: Young’s Mountain Trail

Dude, Where’s My Trail? This time of year, many of us are yearning to get out of the heat and into the high county. But there’s one big problem: snow. North facing woods can hold snow well into July. Even in this low snow year, some dense woods at 11,000 feet currently hold 10 feet or more. But you can still enjoy the trails… if you can find your way. Don’t just follow random footprints. Here are some tips for getting to your hiking destination.