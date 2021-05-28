Outdoors: Young’s Mountain Trail
Conserving Carolina has opened the Youngs Mountain Trail, a 2.1-mile hiking trail that offers views of Lake Lure, Rumbling Bald, Weed Patch Mountain and the lower Hickory Nut Gorge. Part of the growing Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail network, this trail passes through more than 400 acres of protected land, crossing many small creeks at the bottom of the mountain and winding through a diverse community of mosses and lichens towards the top of the mountain.thelaurelofasheville.com