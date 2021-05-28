Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Outdoors: Young’s Mountain Trail

thelaurelofasheville.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConserving Carolina has opened the Youngs Mountain Trail, a 2.1-mile hiking trail that offers views of Lake Lure, Rumbling Bald, Weed Patch Mountain and the lower Hickory Nut Gorge. Part of the growing Hickory Nut Gorge State Trail network, this trail passes through more than 400 acres of protected land, crossing many small creeks at the bottom of the mountain and winding through a diverse community of mosses and lichens towards the top of the mountain.

thelaurelofasheville.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Trail#Outdoors#Rumbling Bald#Rock Crushers#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Park City, UTPosted by
KPCW

Mountain Biking-focused Slate Creek Trail Opens in the Uintas on Saturday

The five-mile Slate Creek trail loop, the first dedicated mountain bike trail in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest, opens on Saturday with a celebration. The Slate Creek Trail Grand Opening event, featuring a food truck and the South Summit Trails Foundation trail-builders responsible for the track, runs from noon to 4 p.m. at the Yellow Pine parking area east of Kamas.
Smoky Mountain News

Black Mountain Trail section closed for maintenance

A portion of the Black Mountain Trail on the Pisgah Ranger District will be closed through approximately Aug. 15 for maintenance. The closure is in effect from Maxwell Cove Road (FS 5099) to Turkey Pen Gap Trail (No. 322). During that time, a trail rebuild will take place in partnership with Pisgah Area Southern Off Road Bicycle Association and The Pisgah Conservancy. It aims to enhance resource protection and improve trail sustainability.
Moab, UTutahstories.com

Moab’s Old Uranium Roads – Perfect Mountain Biking Trails

Moab, Utah, is surrounded by stunning natural beauty, attracting recreation seekers from around the world. With Canyonlands and Arches National Parks and Dead Horse Point State Park just a stone’s throw from town, Moab has blossomed over the last 40 years into an outdoor-lovers Mecca. But it wasn’t always so.
Vail, COtrailrunner.com

Top American Trail Runners Return to GoPro Mountain Games

The GoPro Mountain Games returns and awards over $25,000 in cash to top U.S. trail runners! After cancelling this popular event last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, this massive four day celebration of mountain sports, art and music held annually in Vail, Colorado, was back this past weekend, with a modified format. Changes included fewer vendor tents and sponsor activities in the L.L Bean Gear Town, no climbing or slacklining competitions, fewer kids events and no Outdoor Reels film series.
ReligionChester County Independent

God’s mountain creations

This past weekend we took off a couple of extra days in order to make the most of our umpteenth visit to the Smokey Mountains. We like to alternate travels between the mountains and the beach. Each has its special attractions calling all visitors. Lisa found this unique Treehouse in...
Lifestylepagosasprings.com

Dude, Where’s My Trail?

Dude, Where’s My Trail? This time of year, many of us are yearning to get out of the heat and into the high county. But there’s one big problem: snow. North facing woods can hold snow well into July. Even in this low snow year, some dense woods at 11,000 feet currently hold 10 feet or more. But you can still enjoy the trails… if you can find your way. Don’t just follow random footprints. Here are some tips for getting to your hiking destination.
Utah Stateksl.com

Top 5 rules of the ride: How to mountain bike responsibly on Utah trails

Utah has attracted mountain bikers to its slickrock and singletracks for decades. Its unique and varied terrain is genuinely unparalleled. However, with more bikers hitting these famed flow trails and gravel paths each year, it's become more important to respect the top five rules of the ride to make sure riders are picking bugs from their teeth and not debris from their kneecaps. (Read: "Seven Must-Ride Mountain Biking Trails in Utah").
Nyack, NYwrcr.com

New Hiking Trail to Open Friday Connecting Hook Mountain to Nyack Beach State Park

A new hiking trail officially opens tomorrow that will connect the summit of Hook Mountain with the riverfront at Nyack Beach State Park in Upper Nyack. The trail took several years to complete, and is surrounded by various plants and wildlife in a tranquil setting. Bob Stien is on the board of the group “Friends of Rockland Lake & Hook Mountain” and says it took lots of land acquisition and $3.1 million to make it all happen…
Upshur County, WVmybuckhannon.com

Upshur County Trails turns area into ‘destination’ for outdoor enthusiasts; volunteer group adds over 260 acres in 2020

BUCKHANNON – The Upshur County Trails system has grown since its inception, making Upshur County a destination for bikers across the state. Julia Kastner, a volunteer with the Upshur County Trails Volunteer Group, spoke during a recent Rotary Club of Buckhannon-Upshur virtual meeting to update Rotarians on their progress and future goals for the trails, which are located by Buckhannon-Upshur High School in the Upshur County Recreational Park in Tennerton.
PoliticsArkansas Business

Governor Forms Outdoor Recreation Office, Adds Blue Mountain to Offerings

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Monday announced the creation of the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation, a 10-member advisory board to guide that office, and the addition of the 459-acre Blue Mountain to the state's outdoor recreation opportunities. The governor also signed a memorandum of understanding with the U.S. Forest Service...
Arizona StateArizona Daily Sun

Outdoors: This Arizona Trail segment is like an open book

Editor's Note: Due to wildfires and the temporary closure of the Coconino National Forest, several sections of the Arizona Trail have been closed until further notice. Check the website aztrail.org/category/closures-reroutes for trail status. We will continue to run weekly trail stories for readers' information once the trails have reopened. Whenever...
Little Rock, ARlittlerocksoiree.com

Little Rock Debuts Mountain Bike Trail System at River Mountain Park

The city of Little Rock and the Arkansas Parks & Recreation Foundation officially dedicated the opening of central Arkansas’ newest urban trail, Little Rock’s new trail system at River Mountain Park and the Gateway Trail and children's bike skills area at Two Rivers Park coming soon. “Our parks and outdoor...
Bedford, MAPosted by
The Bedford Citizen

Getting Bedford Residents Outdoors ~ Trails Committee is Thriving

Sometimes – like during a global pandemic — relief is just steps away from your door. For example, the town-wide network of walking trails has mitigated for many residents the tedium and frustration mandated by Covid-19 restrictions. Now that the state of emergency has been lifted, the town Trails Committee is gratified that many more residents have discovered the resource so close.