Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

White Horse Black Mountain Hosts Benefit for Under One Sky

thelaurelofasheville.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhite Horse Black Mountain will host a special benefit show, Stories of Resilience, Songs of Joy, on Saturday, June 5, at 7 p.m. both live and streaming online. Kat Williams & Friends will perform, joined on stage by Asheville world jazz trio Free Planet Radio, and ticket proceeds will go to support Under One Sky, a nonprofit organization that provides community and a continuum of services for youth in foster care and throughout their lives. “The night is definitely a win-win,” says Bob Hinkle, owner of the venue. “White Horse Black Mountain is proud to present Kat, especially as this is also a benefit for Under One Sky, a wonderful organization in aid of foster kids.”

thelaurelofasheville.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Mountain#Foster Care#Music#Kat Williams Friends#Queen Of Soul
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Harris makes highly anticipated trip to border

Vice President Harris on Friday made a closely watched trip to the southern border, where she met with border agents and young migrants and doubled down on the need to focus on the reason people are making the journey to the U.S. from Mexico and Central America. Harris traveled to...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden calls on Afghans to 'decide their future' as withdrawal nears end

WASHINGTON, June 25 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his former political foe, Abdullah Abdullah, on Friday at the White House where he called on Afghans to decide the future of their country as the last U.S. troops pack up after 20 years of war and government forces struggle to repel Taliban advances.
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Britney Spears' ex Kevin Federline wants her to be ‘happy, healthy’ amid conservatorship battle, attorney says

Kevin Federline is sending nothing but positive vibes to his ex-wife Britney Spears, whom he was married to from 2004 to 2007. In years past, the former dancer was known in pop culture circles as "K-Fed" and even saw his last name turned into a verb – called getting "Federlined" – for the victory many believe he claimed in his divorce from Spears. Federline was granted sole custody of the ex-couple's two sons: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14.