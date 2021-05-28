White Horse Black Mountain Hosts Benefit for Under One Sky

White Horse Black Mountain will host a special benefit show, Stories of Resilience, Songs of Joy, on Saturday, June 5, at 7 p.m. both live and streaming online. Kat Williams & Friends will perform, joined on stage by Asheville world jazz trio Free Planet Radio, and ticket proceeds will go to support Under One Sky, a nonprofit organization that provides community and a continuum of services for youth in foster care and throughout their lives. “The night is definitely a win-win,” says Bob Hinkle, owner of the venue. “White Horse Black Mountain is proud to present Kat, especially as this is also a benefit for Under One Sky, a wonderful organization in aid of foster kids.”