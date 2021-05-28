CCP Premieres Moonshine Documentary June 17-20

Day 17: Do you prefer art, fic, or vids? Why? Bonus: If someone was to give you a fandom gift, what format would it be?. In terms of consuming, I generally prefer fic, simply because my favourite thing is to dig deep into the characters and find out what makes them tick, and you can do that in more detail in fic. That's not to say that I don't enjoy fanart or songvids, though. I have some favourite examples of both saved from fandoms past, and they most definitely colour my memories of those fandoms in a positive way.