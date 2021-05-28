CCP Premieres Moonshine Documentary June 17-20
The Center for Cultural Preservation (CCP), a nonprofit dedicated to sharing and preserving cultural heritage, will host the world premieres of its latest documentary, The Spirits Still Move Them, from Thursday, June 17, through Sunday, June 20, at locations across Western North Carolina. “What moonshine was really about was the creative ways that farmers survived under extremely difficult circumstances to put food on the table for their families,” says David Weintraub, director and producer of the film. “Too often the media focus on the violence, the characters with attitude, the stereotypes of drunk, lazy people in the woods. But what I learned was that moonshiners were some of the hardest working, most entrepreneurial parts of the community.”thelaurelofasheville.com