SEATTLE — State Republican leaders are again pushing Gov. Jay Inslee to fully reopen Washington state, arguing that an opening should come before June 30. The end of the month is the date originally set by the governor for a full reopening, though he did say there was a possibility the state could open sooner if 70% of Washington residents age 16 and older had at least initiated vaccination before June 30. According to data from the state Department of Health, that number is above 62%. More than 53% of those age 16 and older in Washington are fully vaccinated.