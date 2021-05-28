Cancel
Brevard, NC

“Art is in the Air: A Weekend of Plein Air” in Brevard

 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeart of Brevard (HOB), in partnership with The Transylvania Community Arts Council (TCArts), will host Art is in the Air: A Weekend of Plein Air, on Friday, June 25, through Sunday, June 27. The weekend safely celebrates the tradition of outdoor painting by welcoming 25 artists from across the region to share their talents and capture the beauty of Brevard. Artists will be stationed at socially distanced locations throughout downtown to draw and paint outdoors, or en plein air.

