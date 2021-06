The day was considered a grand success despite being interrupted by a severe thunderstorm and an electrical outage for a brief period of time. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted everyone’s life for the past year. With the necessary restriction being placed on any activity that involved large groups in social gathering it has been a long time since folks have had the freedom to gather and enjoy one another’s company. However, with the development of effective vaccines, while we are not completely out of the woods yet, people are able to socially gather with a much easier mind. That was the case at the Arts and Crafts Fair that took place at Clover Bottom Bed & Breakfast this past weekend. Approximately 1500 people attended the free event held in celebration of the local arts community with the proceeds going to Jackson County Tourism. After expenses almost $700 was raised to support tourism in Jackson County.