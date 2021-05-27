Strip returns to form; Caesars nixes buffets, free play

Last month Nevada raced ahead of 2019 gambling-revenue benchmarks, up 11% to just over $1 billion. Locals-derived winnings ($245 million) jumped 18%, despite operating at 80% capacity. (Locals casinos saw 15% higher slot win 18% greater handle and 35.5% more table win on 9% higher wagering—talk about luck being with the house.) Similarly confined were Las Vegas Strip casinos, which finally matched 2019 numbers with a $483.5 million performance. Strip slot revenue ($327 million) was up 19% on 16% more coin-in, while non-baccarat table win was down 10% on 3% less wagering. Baccarat remains a black hole, with winnings down 58% on 42% less wagering and low hold percentages. In other words, slots saved the day.