Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Las Vegas, NV

Strip returns to form; Caesars nixes buffets, free play

lasvegasadvisor.com
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast month Nevada raced ahead of 2019 gambling-revenue benchmarks, up 11% to just over $1 billion. Locals-derived winnings ($245 million) jumped 18%, despite operating at 80% capacity. (Locals casinos saw 15% higher slot win 18% greater handle and 35.5% more table win on 9% higher wagering—talk about luck being with the house.) Similarly confined were Las Vegas Strip casinos, which finally matched 2019 numbers with a $483.5 million performance. Strip slot revenue ($327 million) was up 19% on 16% more coin-in, while non-baccarat table win was down 10% on 3% less wagering. Baccarat remains a black hole, with winnings down 58% on 42% less wagering and low hold percentages. In other words, slots saved the day.

www.lasvegasadvisor.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clark County, NV
Lifestyle
City
Laughlin, NV
City
West Wendover, NV
State
Nevada State
City
Elko, NV
Clark County, NV
Business
City
North Las Vegas, NV
State
Mississippi State
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
North Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
City
Las Vegas, NV
North Las Vegas, NV
Business
County
Clark County, NV
State
Massachusetts State
State
Connecticut State
Local
Nevada Business
Las Vegas, NV
Business
State
Utah State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stanley Ho
Person
Larry Hogan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Buffets#Caesars Entertainment#Strip#Texas Station#Mesquite#Interior#Dfs#Mohegan Sun#Connecticut Lottery Corp#The Hartford Courant#Lottery#Anti Coronavirus#The Hos And Packers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Casinos
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
News Break
NCAA
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.