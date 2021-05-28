Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Massachusetts State

SoftBank's Vision Fund is pouring billions into these Mass. companies

By Lucia Maffei
Posted by 
Boston Business Journal
Boston Business Journal
 20 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In recent weeks, what many consider the world's largest technology-focused venture capital fund invested in three companies based in Massachusetts. The second fund's "broad strategy of investing in companies that use artificial intelligence has allowed SoftBank to invest in opportunities regardless of sector," PitchBook researchers wrote.

www.bizjournals.com
Boston Business Journal

Boston Business Journal

Boston, MA
836
Followers
2K+
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

The Boston Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/boston
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Softbank#Capital Fund#Mass#Softbank#Vision Fund
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Artificial Intelligence
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Venture Capital
Related
Businessnewpaper24.com

SoftBank Imaginative and prescient Fund 2 leads $140M funding in Vishal Sikka’s Vianai – TechCrunch – NEWPAPER24

SoftBank Imaginative and prescient Fund 2 leads $140M funding in Vishal Sikka’s Vianai – TechCrunch. The 2-year-old startup stated quite a few business luminaries additionally participated within the new spherical, which brings its whole to-date elevate to not less than $190 million. The startup raised $50 million in its Seed financing spherical, however there’s no phrase on the dimensions of its Sequence A spherical.
Businessdoms2cents.com

“Krafton” The Developing Company Of PUBG And BGMI Is Raising $5 Billion For Funding

Krafton, the company behind PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, or PUBG, the battle royale shooter game, is planning a $5 billion IPO. Krafton, located in South Korea, aims to sell more than 10 million shares at a price ranging from $409.78 to $498.36 per share, according to Bloomberg, which could help the business fund big plans to become a major player in the fast-growing game sector. If the business can persuade investors, Krafton’s initial public offering will be worth $25 billion, which is comparable to Epic Games’ latest valuation of $28 billion for Fortnite and Unreal Engine. This would be the largest IPO in South Korea, surpassing Samsung Life Insurance’s 4.9 trillion won offering in 2010.
BusinessUS News and World Report

Alphabet's Waymo Raises $2.5 Billion in First Fresh Funding in a Year

(Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's self-driving unit Waymo said on Wednesday it raised $2.5 billion in its first fresh funding round in a year, after a string of defections of executives rekindled concerns about the technology struggling to scale up. The announcement came a day after General Motors Co’s majority-owned Cruise self-driving...
Marketsmartechseries.com

IRL, Leading Group Messaging Social Network, Raises $170M Series C Funding Led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Achieves Unicorn Status With Over $1.1B Valuation

IRL (In Real Life), the leading group messaging social network that brings people together through events and shared experiences, today announced a $170M Series C Round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2* with participation from new investor Dragoneer, and returning investors Goodwater Capital, Founders Fund, Floodgate and Owl Capital. The oversubscribed round brings IRL’s total funding to more than $200M to-date and cements the company’s unicorn status with a $1.17B valuation. In addition to the company’s funding, IRL announced its new Culture and Creator Fund along with new expanded Group Messaging features, broadening its in-app experience to deepen everyone’s ability to connect with friends, family and discover new friends based on shared interests.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

SoftBank Turns SE’s Auto Marketplace Carro into Unicorn with $360 Million Funding

South-East Asia’s largest automotive marketplace Carro is the newest Unicorn in the region. A full-stack service for all aspects of car ownership, Carro has raised USD $360 million in a Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund. Indonesian fund EV Growth and insurance firm MSIG. Before this, Carro had raised about USD $90 million in August 2019.
Businessaboutamazon.com

Amazon’s $2 billion Housing Equity Fund announces new investments

Fund commits $300 million to create 3,000 new affordable homes near public transit for families in the Puget Sound, Arlington, and Nashville regions. When we announced our more than $2 billion Housing Equity Fund in January, we knew that any sustainable and impactful solutions to the affordable housing crisis would require us to work with both traditional and non-traditional partners. Today’s announcement of a more than $300 million commitment toward transit-oriented affordable housing development will allow us to create an estimated 3,000 new affordable housing units on land owned by transit agencies or privately owned land in close proximity to public transit. Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a unique approach to preserving and creating affordable housing options so moderate- to low-income families can afford to live near—and benefit from—quality public transit. When successful, TOD has a range of benefits, including greater economic activity, reduced traffic congestion and associated environmental benefits, and a strengthened, more resilient labor force. Amazon is providing developers with fast access to capital at below-market rates to both expedite and create affordable homes that could otherwise be lost to market-rate developers.
Businessfb101.com

NV Group’s Vision is to Become India’s First Global Spirits Company

SALMON FALLS RESORT AND EDGEWATER INN RESTAURANT & MARINA ELEVATE FOOD & BEVERAGE OFFERINGS WITH NEW CHEF APPOINTMENTS RESTAURANTS. NV Group, one of India’s largest and most successful distillers and brewers, announces the establishment of NV Group USA and the appointment of Mike Ginley as President of the new venture. Ginley is a widely recognized beverage industry executive with a track record of success building premium spirits brands in both large multi-national organizations as well as entrepreneurial companies. Under Ginley’s leadership , NV Group USA’s mission is to build the company’s portfolio of premium beverage brands in the U.S. starting with the 2021 launch of SMOKE LAB VODKA.
Businessthepaypers.com

Automotive marketplace Carro raises USD 360 mln lead by SoftBank Vision Fund

Singapore-based automotive marketplace Carro has raised USD 360 million in a Series C funding round led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2. Notable investors in this new round of financing include several Indonesian based funds including EV Growth. Carro will use the funds to strengthen its market position and expand its retail offering across Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, and Singapore, according to the press release. Carro will also enhance its portfolio of financial services by expanding beyond in-house loan financing, as well as accelerate development of its AI capabilities.
Marketswealthx.com

Klarna Raises Cash From SoftBank at $45.6 Billion Valuation

Klarna Bank AB is raising fresh funds led by SoftBank Group Corp. that value the Swedish fintech startup at $45.6 billion, just months after two separate investment rounds have sent the company’s valuation soaring. The Stockholm-based company, which is already Europe’s most valuable startup, raised $639 million in new equity...
BusinessNBC Philadelphia

SoftBank Leads $640 Million Investment in Klarna, Valuing Buy-Now-Pay-Later Firm at $46 Billion

LONDON — Swedish fintech firm Klarna said Thursday that it raised $639 million in a new funding round led by SoftBank, valuing the company at $45.6 billion. Klarna is one of the largest providers of "buy-now-pay-later" services, which let people finance their shopping purchases interest-free over a period of monthly instalments. These services have become particularly popular since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Technologywhbl.com

SoftBank’s PayPay surges ahead in Japan’s digital payments race

TOKYO (Reuters) – For six decades, shoppers at Mikawaya, a rice dealer in eastern Tokyo, paid in cash – until sales staff from payments app PayPay swept through the low-lying district, persuading the store to give their product a try. With customers clamouring to use the service and nearby stores...
Mountain View, CAPosted by
Silicon Valley Business Journal

SoftBank helps talent and recruiting unicorn Eightfold double valuation with $220M funding

The new round comes a little over seven months after the Mountain View-based company joined Silicon Valley's unicorns in a $125 million funding round. What’s the fuss with Morgan Hill? At the southern tip of Silicon Valley sits the not-so-sleepy city of Morgan Hill. With a growing population, a rising technology sector, a buzzing wine region and a hometown feel, Morgan Hill is a city on the rise.