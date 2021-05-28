SoftBank's Vision Fund is pouring billions into these Mass. companies

Fund commits $300 million to create 3,000 new affordable homes near public transit for families in the Puget Sound, Arlington, and Nashville regions. When we announced our more than $2 billion Housing Equity Fund in January, we knew that any sustainable and impactful solutions to the affordable housing crisis would require us to work with both traditional and non-traditional partners. Today’s announcement of a more than $300 million commitment toward transit-oriented affordable housing development will allow us to create an estimated 3,000 new affordable housing units on land owned by transit agencies or privately owned land in close proximity to public transit. Transit-oriented development (TOD) is a unique approach to preserving and creating affordable housing options so moderate- to low-income families can afford to live near—and benefit from—quality public transit. When successful, TOD has a range of benefits, including greater economic activity, reduced traffic congestion and associated environmental benefits, and a strengthened, more resilient labor force. Amazon is providing developers with fast access to capital at below-market rates to both expedite and create affordable homes that could otherwise be lost to market-rate developers.