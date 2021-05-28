Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Connecticut shooting: 3 dead, 1 seriously hurt in suspected murder-suicide, police say

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WR1os_0aEQidQy00

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — Three people are dead and one person is being treated for serious injuries following an apparent murder-suicide in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, police said.

According to WTNH and WTIC, the incident occurred shortly before 1 a.m. EDT Friday at a Lownds Drive home. Windsor Locks police arrived to find four people with gunshot wounds and a fifth who was unharmed, the news outlets reported.

Crews pronounced three adults, including the suspected shooter, dead at the scene, authorities said. The fourth victim is undergoing surgery for serious injuries at a nearby hospital, according to the news outlets.

Police continue to investigate the incident but believe it was a murder-suicide, authorities said.

©2021 Cox Media Group

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
2K+
Followers
14K+
Post
938K+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Windsor Locks, CT
Crime & Safety
State
Connecticut State
City
Windsor Locks, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Shooting#Murder#Police#Conn#Fox61news#Wtnh#Wtic#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Posted by
WOKV

Man killed at Sans Souci apartment complex

JACKSONVILLE, FLa. — A man was shot in the middle of Eagle Rock Apartments in the Sans Souci area Wednesday night. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue pronounced him dead at the scene. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, he was laying on the ground near University Boulevard around 11. Police said...
Georgia StatePosted by
WOKV

Officer, suspect dead after traffic stop in Georgia

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A police officer and a suspect died early Thursday during a traffic stop in Cherokee County, Georgia, according to WSB-TV. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a social media post early Thursday that authorities were “investigating an officer-involved shooting at the request of the Holly Springs Police Department.” A Holly Springs officer and a suspect died in the incident, the agency said.
Posted by
WOKV

Asian woman, 94, stabbed multiple times in broad daylight: San Francisco police

SAN FRANCISCO — A man is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 94-year-old Asian woman multiple times in broad daylight in San Francisco, police said. The woman was attacked at about 10:15 a.m. Wednesday and rushed to a hospital, the San Francisco Police Department said. She's expected to survive. "Investigators...
California StatePosted by
WOKV

Newborn baby found in trash can at California park

LYNWOOD, Calif. — Authorities in California are searching for a person of interest after a newborn baby boy was discovered in a Lynwood trash can last week, multiple news outlets are reporting. According to KTLA and KTTV, the incident occurred about 8 a.m. Friday at Yvonne Burke-John D. Ham Park....
Posted by
WOKV

FBI seeks help identifying dismembered body found by hikers in Maryland

BALTIMORE — Officials with the FBI’s Baltimore Field Office asked for the public’s help Wednesday identifying a woman whose body was found by hikers Saturday at Catoctin Mountain Park in Thurmont, Maryland. Officials said the discovery came Saturday afternoon, when hikers in a remote area of the national park found...
Posted by
WOKV

Alaska hiker found alive after reported missing and chased by bears

NEW YORK — An Alaska hiker whose whereabouts were unknown for nearly two days after she reported being chased off a trail by bears was found alive Wednesday evening, officials said. Fina Kiefer, 55, of Palmer, Alaska, emerged from the woods and was spotted on a road about a mile...