Outlook on the Rubber Gloves Global Market to 2026

Direct carrier billing (DCB) is an online payment method that allows consumers to charge purchases to their phone bills. Both mobile and feature phone users can utilize this online payment form. DCB can be utilized to buy content on any digital platform. This approach was previously only utilized to purchase ringtones and wallpaper for feature phones, but it can now be utilized to purchase goods and services through a diversity of platforms, comprising desktop computers, tablets, smart TVs, and game consoles. Individuals may, for example, buy a music streaming subscription on a tablet and authorize the payment with their phone. Since direct carrier billing does not depend on banking infrastructure to comprehensive a transaction, it diverges from other mobile payment methods such as mobile wallets or NFC solutions. To make a payment with DCB, the user just requirements to enter their phone number.