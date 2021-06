James City County is pleased to announce that Masala Craft Indian Kitchen (Masala Craft) is now open at 5223 Monticello Avenue, Suite E in the Courthouse Commons Shopping Center. Masala Craft has both lunch and dinner hours and are only closed for lunch on Tuesdays. Masala Craft is a new venture from the Arora family – Avinash and Neeta own the restaurant with their daughter, Shaveta.