Greene County School District to Provide Free Summer Lunches

As the school year winds down for the Greene County School District, plans have been announced about the continuation of the free summer lunch program. There will be four meal sites for anyone 18 and younger to receive a free lunch from June 14th-August 6th. Meals will be served at the Grand Junction Community Center from 11am-12:30pm, at Greene County Elementary School in Jefferson from 11:30am-12:30pm, as well as the Scranton and Rippey Community centers from 11:45am-12:15pm. Children can either eat lunches at the sites or there will also be a grab and go option as well.