The Nelsonville City Planning Commission will hold a will hold a virtual meeting on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 6:00PM. The meeting is being held to discuss zoning for little houses. The public may not attend the meeting in person. Citizens comments may be made online or Emailed to nelsonvillecity@gmail.com by 1PM, Tuesday July 13, 2021. The meeting will be streamed on the City of Nelsonville Facebook Page (City of Nelsonville, Ohio, @nelsonvillecity).