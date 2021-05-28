Cancel
Adel, IA

ADM, DCG Boys Soccer Is Headed To State

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Adel-DeSoto-Minburn Boys Soccer Team has paved their way to the state tournament after advancing from the Class 2A substate championship game. The Tigers took on the Creston Panthers in the qualifying state match and won by a score of 2-0. The Tigers are now 14-4 on the season and are moving on to the state tournament taking place on June 1st in Des Moines. The Tigers are seeded fifth in the state tournament and will take on the Pella Dutch, who is the fourth seed starting at 2:40 p.m.

