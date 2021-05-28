Cancel
Guthrie County, IA

Several Closures Scheduled in Guthrie County for Memorial Day

By Coltrane Carlson
 19 days ago

With the Memorial Day holiday coming up on Monday, there will be several places in Guthrie County that will be closed. The Guthrie County Courthouse will be closed in observance of the holiday on Monday. Additionally, the Panora, Stuart and Guthrie Center city halls will also be closed. The Stuart Utilities office is also closed on Monday, but will respond to emergency calls at 515-523-2915. As for the Mary J. Barnett Memorial Library in Guthrie Center, as well as the Panora and Stuart Public libraries, they will also be closed.

