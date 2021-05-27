James City County’s Outdoor Pools Open for Summer
James City County’s two outdoor pools and splash pad open May 29, Memorial Day weekend! The pools are located at Chickahominy Riverfront Park and Upper County Park. The splash pad, also located at Chickahominy, features a zero-depth camping themed aquatic area that features ten spray elements including ground sprays, rain tunnels, shower sprayers and our Bass Fish sprayers. Located adjacent to the swimming pool, this new water feature is perfect for all ages and especially non-swimmers!jamescitycountyva.gov