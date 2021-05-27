Cancel
James City County, VA

County Announces Pilot Program with Owens-Illinois

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames City County is pleased to announce a new pilot program for glass recycling in partnership with Owens-Illinois (O-I). The program will establish glass-only recycling containers at several locations throughout the County. The glass collected in these containers will be taken to the O-I Toano plant in the Hankins Industrial Park and processed into glass cullet, which is the material needed to produce new glass bottles. Recycled glass can be substituted for up to 95% of raw materials. For over 100 years, O-I has manufactured glass from natural materials: sand, limestone, soda ash and recycled glass. Since 1980, Owens-Illinois has produced glass in James City County.

