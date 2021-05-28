Greene County High School Graduate Earns Job After Apprenticeship Program

A recent Greene County High School graduate is finishing up a new program that has already led to what he hopes is a future career. Dylan Ades was one of three high school seniors that were involved in the first-ever apprenticeship program. Ades tells Raccoon Valley Radio the program specifically targets welding and he had to go through pre-requisite classes before participating in the program. He had to go through the interview process and then chose to work at Scranton Manufacturing.