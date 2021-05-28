Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greene County, IA

Greene County High School Graduate Earns Job After Apprenticeship Program

By Coltrane Carlson
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA recent Greene County High School graduate is finishing up a new program that has already led to what he hopes is a future career. Dylan Ades was one of three high school seniors that were involved in the first-ever apprenticeship program. Ades tells Raccoon Valley Radio the program specifically targets welding and he had to go through pre-requisite classes before participating in the program. He had to go through the interview process and then chose to work at Scranton Manufacturing.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Greene County, IA
Local
Iowa Education
Greene County, IA
Education
City
Scranton, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greene County High School#Raccoon Valley Radio#Scranton Manufacturing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Education
News Break
Jobs
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Biden-Putin summit

The last time President Biden met Russian President Vladimir Putin , he says he told the Russian leader he didn’t believe he had a soul. That exchange was just one of the reasons the meeting between the two men in Geneva on Wednesday was so highly anticipated. The summit —...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden and Putin hold "positive" summit in Geneva despite divisions

President Biden finished the first European tour of his presidency with a face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. Both leaders described the talks as "positive" and "constructive" despite ongoing divisions over Russia's human rights abuses and its failure to take responsibility for cyberattacks on U.S. infrastructure. CBS News correspondent Christina Ruffini, Politico national political correspondent Meridith McGraw, and The Washington Post senior political reporter Arron Blake join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on the summit, and Mr. Biden's approval ratings back at home.