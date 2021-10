Drake University’s third cohort of students in the Master of Athletic Training (MAT) program within the College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences (CPHS) were formally welcomed into the profession during the Blue Coat Ceremony on October 1st in the Shivers Courtside Club of the Knapp Center. First-year MAT students Tanasha Atwater, Nicole Jones, Alex Klosterman, and Corby Roush were each presented with their blue coat and name tag during the ceremony. Together, they recited the pledge of professionalism before their families, friends, and the CPHS faculty and staff.

DES MOINES, IA ・ 14 DAYS AGO