Commercial Backfill for Local Governments to be Phased Out

The past year’s COVID-19 pandemic marked an unparalleled turning point that has completely changed the world as we know it. When businesses and organizations from many industries rushed to establish business continuity from home, hackers took full advantage of the remote work conditions that provided easy targets in unsecure environments. Although people are returning to the office and getting “back to normal,” the idea of evaluating the organization’s cybersecurity posture is becoming more prevalent. While cybersecurity has long been at the forefront for IT professionals, this has not necessarily been the case for many organizations. Especially since the rate of cyberattacks against state and local governments has increased considerably over the last year, lawmakers are now aiming to prioritize cybersecurity legislation.