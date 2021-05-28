Commercial Backfill for Local Governments to be Phased Out
The Iowa Legislature passed some tax changes before they adjourned for the year. District 24 Senator Jesse Green says some of the changes include shifting mental health funding from property taxes to the state’s general fund, phasing out the state’s inheritance tax and removing the “triggers” for tax cuts. He points out that the Legislature has also stated that they will start to phase out the backfill on commercial property taxes over the next 4-6 years. The commercial backfill began in 2013 as a way to provide commercial property tax relief, while having the state fill in the potential budget shortfalls for counties and cities.www.raccoonvalleyradio.com