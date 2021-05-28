Learning to do my best in everything I do
What do you know about Special Olympics? Do you know how it started? Do you know how many athletes are involved?. Special Olympics was founded by Eunice Kennedy Shriver in the early 1960s. It began as Camp Shriver in her backyard. She had heard of children with special needs not being accepted into regular summer camps. She felt their lives could be changed by playing sports. The camp was a big success and her idea became Special Olympics.www.grandhaventribune.com