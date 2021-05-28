Learning to do my best in everything I do

When the gun went off at Hayward Field for the women’s 400 meters at the Olympic Trials, most eyes were on Allyson Felix in Lane 8. Would she make her fifth Olympic team?. But not everyone was focused on Felix (who finished second to advance to Tokyo). DuWayne Whitney was looking one lane over, at his daughter, Kaylin, in Lane 9. From the first row of the upper deck of the stadium, above the first turn, he cheered her on as she finished fifth. She had set personal bests in each round of the event—50.94, then 50.35, then 50.29 in the final.