A legacy continues: How one grandfather’s college experience inspired his granddaughter’s

When Oliver Poppenberg Sr. graduated from Case Institute of Technology in 1959, he felt confident his new credentials gave him a leg up on the competition. Now, 62 years later, his granddaughter, Sophia Poppenberg, feels the same way regarding her own. This weekend, Sophia will graduate from Poppenberg Sr.’s alma mater with a bachelor’s in chemical engineering, joining her grandfather as a member of a Legacy Family—one with two or more graduates of the university.