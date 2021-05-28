Catch ya’ later

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 15, 2021 / Born from a philosophy that seeks to foster happiness and positivity by first confronting the internal struggles tethered to the human experience, designer collectibles brand Demons of Pain is a playful manifestation of resilience in the face of adversity. After growing tired of constantly moving from job to job, which only further marked his tenure in a season of tribulation, artist and creator 913Pain found purpose in employing his imagination to design figures and fashion merchandise inspired by the nostalgia of the early 2000s coupled with elements of underground street culture. Since the brand's launch in 2020, Demons of Pain has released a limited number of collectible figures and tees; each collection conveys messages centered on courage, strength and vulnerability. Characterized by distorted, cartoon-like representations of impish monsters who are never without a jagged smile, Demons of Pain finds a way to make the most frightening, the most rejected parts of ourselves visible-leaving greater room for both compassion and acceptance.