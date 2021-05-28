Catch ya’ later

If you want to know what kind of baits fisherpersons are using around Fifield, all you need to do is look at utility lines around fishing holes and you will find out. It is fun to speculate why fisherpersons display their baits on utility lines. Is it because they are a poor aim when casting their baits, or is it a way to mark their fishing territory like some animals do to keep rivals away? Looking at baits on utility lines with binoculars could even become a new tourist attraction. I can see it now, “Field guide to identifying fishing baits and bobbers on utility lines in Wisconsin.” It sounds kind of fishy, but what a great pastime it could become—especially when the fish aren’t biting.