Summer programming at the museum begins June 1
COVID-19 may have deterred us away from gathering in big groups, but it has not ruined our summer fun!. The Tri-Cities Historical Museum is excited to announce that there are a lot of fun activities scheduled for the community to enjoy starting in June and running throughout the summer. These programs include: Mini Makers’ Classes, Family Explorer Bags, Summer Reading Program Take & Make bags, and the ever-popular History Theme Days.www.grandhaventribune.com