Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

IN RE: Elizabeth M. Scott, Doc...

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
 22 days ago

IN RE: Elizabeth M. Scott, Docket GD-20-013219. Notice of Filing of the Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator. TO: Elizabeth M. Scott, A Petition for the Appointment of a Conservator has been filed under the Abandoned and Blighted Property Conservatorship Act, 68 P.S. §1101-1111 to take possession of and rehabilitate or demolish the property located at 323 South Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15221; Lot and Block No. 175-R-59. You are receiving this notice because Public Records reveal that you may be the Owner of the subject property or have an ownership interest. If you are the Owner or an Owner claiming a right to Title to the premises and want to be heard in this matter, you must file an Answer as required by the Court Order referenced above. If you do not file an Answer as required, the Court may proceed without you and you may lose your rights to the property. A Conservator may be appointed to take possession of the property, incur expenses that will be a lien against the property, and sell the property. You will still be responsible for your obligations as the Owner, including expenses incurred by the Conservator.

classmart.post-gazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Elizabeth, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Public Records#The Court Order#Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war powers

The House on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 authorization for the Iraq War in what lawmakers are framing as a first step in a broader effort to claw back presidential war powers. The House voted largely along party lines, 268-161, to scrap the 2002 authorization for the use of...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

McConnell shoots down Manchin's voting compromise

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said on Thursday that Republicans will oppose a compromise election reform proposal put forward by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.). "I would make this observation about the revised version ... all Republicans I think will oppose that as well if that were to be what surfaced on the floor," McConnell told reporters, referring to Manchin's proposal.
Posted by
CNN

Putin praises Biden, calling him a 'professional' following Geneva summit

(CNN) — Russian President Vladimir Putin praised US President Joe Biden Thursday, describing him as a "professional" who is "completely knowledgeable on all issues," according to a Kremlin transcript of Putin's televised remarks. "Mr. Biden is a professional, and you need to be very careful when working with him so...
Posted by
CBS News

Israel hits Gaza with airstrikes after Hamas fires incendiary balloons

Israel launched airstrikes on the Gaza Strip late Thursday for a second time since a shaky cease-fire ended last month's 11-day war. The strikes came after activists mobilized by Gaza's militant Hamas rulers launched incendiary balloons into Israel for a third straight day. There were no immediate reports of casualties...