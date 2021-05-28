Guthrie County Extension Announces Youth Day Camps

As school gets out and families with children are looking for things to do, Guthrie County ISU Extension and Outreach has scheduled some day camps. The first day camp for youth is from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 16th at Springbrook State Park and will feature kayaking for those in 4th-6th grade. The next day camp is from 9 a.m. to noon on June 23rd at Nations Bridge Park and is titled “What’s That Sound?,” which is geared toward kindergarten-3rd grade.