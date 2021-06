Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. Since its invention in the late 1800s, glass block has been touted for its illuminative quality. The material’s prismatic quality means that it more effectively diffuses light into space compared with sheet glass. In the early twentieth century, as modern architects looked to industrial materials for inspiration, glass block acquired a newfound aesthetic importance, becoming a hallmark of streamline moderne architecture. Pierre Chareau’s Glass House (1928-32) in Paris, with its façade entirely composed of glass blocks, is the building most associated with the material.