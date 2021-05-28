Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

WCV School Board Approves Budget Amendment

By Dustin Teays
raccoonvalleyradio.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Central Valley School Board approved a fiscal year 2020-2021 budget amendment at a special meeting Wednesday. The Board approved a budget amendment after holding a public hearing on the matter. The amendment brings the budget to the actual spending for the year. A late agenda item related to the schedule with boy’s state soccer, as the state game would have been played on the last day of school, but WCV lost their substate match and will not be advancing to state.

www.raccoonvalleyradio.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Education
Related
Tehama County, CARed Bluff Daily News

Budget narrowly approved by Tehama County Board of Supervisors

RED BLUFF — After a lengthy discussion, the recommended budget for the 2021/2022 fiscal year was passed Tuesday in a 3-2 vote at the Tehama County Board of Supervisors meeting. The budget consists of $42,359,543 in expenses with expected revenue of 37,420,166, the variance being $4,939,377. This is a recommendation...
KOMU

Columbia School Board to vote on redistricting, budget Monday

COLUMBIA — The Columbia School Board will decide on new attendance areas for some elementary schools along with the 2021-2022 operating budget at Monday's meeting. The final recommendations and vote will take place for Phase 2 on possible attendance area change options. Rock Bridge, Cedar Ridge and Midway Heights elementary...
Scotland County, NCPosted by
Laurinburg Exchange

BOE votes for mediation for school budget

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Education will be filing for mediation to discuss the cut in funds to the school system by the Scotland County Board of Commissioners. Earlier this week the County Commissioners voted to approve its $46.065 million fiscal year budget but the decision cut the...
Allen, TXstarlocalmedia.com

Allen ISD approves proposed 2021-22 budget

Allen ISD Board of Trustees unanimously voted for a proposed budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year that, unlike its preceding years, plots for a completely balanced budget in the district’s general fund. This budget, Allen ISD Chief Financial Officer Johnny Hill told trustees in a Monday meeting, was designed to...
Highlands, NChighlandsnews.com

Town approves $28 million budget

The town of Highlands approved an $8 million budget increase on Thursday during its regularly scheduled meeting, for the 2021-22 fiscal year. The overall budget, $28,312,029.91 was approved 4-1,…
Midland, MIkisswtlz.com

Midland Public Schools Ends Fiscal Year with Budget Surplus

Midland Public Schools is anticipating a budget surplus of more than $400,000. That total, according to MPS Associate Superintendent Brian Brutyn, is leftover from the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget ending June 30. Around this time last year, the district had predicted an $8.1 million shortfall due to the pandemic. Brutyn said the difference, approximately $7.7 million, would be the largest recorded difference between the budget projection and final numbers in MPS history, but adds they could still change based on “Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief” funds. Luckily, he says that change would only be for the better.
Washington County, TNJohnson City Press

Commissioners set to consider new county budget with pay hikes

Washington County commissioners are being asked to include a 2% pay increase and a 3% bonus for courthouse employees when they set the county’s new budget. Commissioners will vote Thursday night on a proposed $43.9 million budget that calls for $1.4 million in new spending in the new fiscal year that begins on July 1.
Madison County, NENorfolk Daily News

County begins work on next year’s budget, learns of probation increase

MADISON — The Madison County Board of Commissioners began budget discussions Tuesday for the next fiscal year budget, with no end-of-year surprises. The 2020-21 fiscal year ends June 30, with the 2021-22 fiscal year starting Thursday, July 1. The actual budget hearing and final consideration of the 2021-22 fiscal year budget is not scheduled to take place until September, with the county using cash reserves to pay for expenses until then.
Waterloo, IAtribuneledgernews.com

Hawkeye Community College board approves 3.5% boost in president's compensation

Jun. 23—WATERLOO — Hawkeye Community College President Todd Holcomb's salary and benefits are growing by 3.51%. The board of trustees approved an $8,000 increase in Holcomb's salary and extended his three-year contract following a 20-minute closed session. That boosts his annual base salary to $254,500 effective July 1, when the new fiscal year starts.
PoliticsColorado County Citizen

Your 2022-2023 State Budget

Every legislative session, the Texas Legislature considers a variety of topics. Over the next few months, I will break down the 87th Legislative Session into segments and provide a summary of each segment so you may get a better understanding of what we accomplished. Given the significance our state’s budget plays ...
Congress & Courtsgophouse.org

Rep. Huizenga: House plan provides record funding for schools

State Rep. Mark Huizenga and the Michigan House of Representatives today approved a budget allocating $16.7 billion to support Michigan K-12 schools. “Education is the path to success and stability, and this budget will help students in West Michigan as they trek that path,” said Huizenga, of Walker. “Not only does this plan invest record funding in our students’ instruction, it provides equal per-pupil funding for every school.”
San Mateo County, CApeninsula360press.com

San Mateo County Supervisors approve $6.3 billion dollar budget

The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors on Wednesday approved a two-year, $6.3 billion budget for various support projects in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the county, the spending plan for fiscal years 2021-22 and 2022-23 seeks to end homelessness, improve child literacy, update infrastructure, make park improvements and the hiring of a new chief equity officer.
Politicsbigfoot99.com

City of Rawlins adopts $36.5M budget for upcoming fiscal year

In Rawlins, the governing body has adopted on third and final reading the city’s budget for the upcoming fiscal year. The $36.5 million figure is up slightly from $36.3 million at second reading, due to notification from the county regarding the ad valorem tax. Cali O’Hare takes a look at the numbers.
Politicsklin.com

FSA Accepting Nominations for County Committee Members

The U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency began accepting nominations for county committee members on June 15. Elections will occur in certain Local Administrative Areas for these members who make important decisions about how federal farm programs are administered locally. All nomination forms for the 2021 election must be postmarked or received in the local FSA office by Aug. 2, 2021.
Politicssenatedems.co

Colorado Comeback Legislation Targeting $75 Million for Workforce Development Signed by the Governor

DENVER, CO – Today, the governor signed into law a bill from Colorado’s recovery package, allocating a historic $75 million to support workforce development. HB21-1264, a bipartisan bill sponsored by Senators Chris Kolker and Dennis Hisey, invests $75 million to create an initiative within the state Workforce Development Council to reskill, upskill, and “next-skill” workers during periods of substantial unemployment. This will ensure that the state can build back stronger by making sure that Colorado’s workers have the tools they need to thrive.
Sussex County, DEdelawarepublic.org

Federal funding allows for spending increase in Sussex County budget

Federal dollars will allow more spending this upcoming year in Sussex County. County Council approved its FY 2022 budget Tuesday. Officials say the $278 million plan is the most significant in Sussex County history. This year’s budget was a little more than $177 million, largely diminished by concerns related to COVID lockdowns.
Bowman, NDbowmanextra.com

PSC Reschedules Public Hearing for Proposed Bowman Wind Project

Hearing originally scheduled for June 24 moved to August 24 in Bowman. The North Dakota Public Service Commission (PSC) will hold a public hearing on Tuesday, August 24, regarding a proposal to construct a wind project in Bowman County. The hearing, originally scheduled for June 24, was postponed and rescheduled for August 24 at the request of the company.