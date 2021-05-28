WCV School Board Approves Budget Amendment

Midland Public Schools is anticipating a budget surplus of more than $400,000. That total, according to MPS Associate Superintendent Brian Brutyn, is leftover from the 2020-2021 fiscal year budget ending June 30. Around this time last year, the district had predicted an $8.1 million shortfall due to the pandemic. Brutyn said the difference, approximately $7.7 million, would be the largest recorded difference between the budget projection and final numbers in MPS history, but adds they could still change based on “Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief” funds. Luckily, he says that change would only be for the better.