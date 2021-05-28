WCV School Board Approves Budget Amendment
The West Central Valley School Board approved a fiscal year 2020-2021 budget amendment at a special meeting Wednesday. The Board approved a budget amendment after holding a public hearing on the matter. The amendment brings the budget to the actual spending for the year. A late agenda item related to the schedule with boy's state soccer, as the state game would have been played on the last day of school, but WCV lost their substate match and will not be advancing to state.