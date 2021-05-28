Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS Picks (5/28/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy Sports

By Jorge Pucks
rotoballer.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome back, RotoBallers, to another edition of my Counter Strike: Global Offensive DFS picks. I have been focusing on the NHL and a little bit of MLB but as we get closer to the summer months, we could see some really good CSGO tournaments pop up which means great DFS tournaments to play! As always, I will give you the stats and info you need to build the best lineups possible for your GPP and cash game CS:GO contests on DraftKings.

www.rotoballer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Daily Fantasy Sports#Dfs#Nhl#Nhl#Gpp#Cs#Projections#Dfs Cheat Sheets#Esports Premium Pass#Premium Esports#Esports Dfs#Fanduel#Hall Of Fame#Rotoballer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Depth-first search
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
MLB
News Break
Twitter
News Break
DraftKings
News Break
Sports
Related
MLBrotoballer.com

DraftKings Daily Fantasy Baseball Picks (6/2/21): MLB DFS Lineups

Happy Wednesday, RotoBallers! The main slate is an eight-game affair with with the first pitch set for 7:05 EST. Now, as far as weather concerns, there is potential rain in the northeastern area of games. So be weary of the players from MIN@BAL and MIA@TOR. Remember, the Blue Jays have flown north for a new home ballparks in Buffalo, New York.
NBArotoballer.com

FanDuel NBA DFS Lineup Picks (6/2/21): Daily Fantasy Basketball Advice

We've got a four-game playoff slate for Wednesday. The Wizards and 76ers start at 7:00 pm ET. The Hawks and Knicks tip-off at 7:30 pm ET while the Grizzlies and Jazz play at 9:30 pm ET. The Mavericks and Clippers are the late-night hammer at 10:00 pm ET. PHI, ATL, and UTA are up 3-1 in their series. LAC and DAL are tied at 2-2. PHI is favored by 6.5 points and the O/U in that game is 229.5. NYK is favored by 1.5 points and the O/U is 208. UTA is favored by 9.5 points and the O/U is 225.5. LAC is favored by 7 points with the O/U at 217.
rotoballer.com

MLB DFS Prop Picks for Tuesday (6/2/21) - Monkey Knife Fight

Wednesday’s schedule is not quite as busy as usual, with a couple of games postponed already, but there are still 10 games on the schedule and Monkey Knife Fight has contests for all of them, offering tons of chances to play and win. Tuesday’s schedule had quite a few top...
MLBrotoballer.com

Call of Duty DFS Lineup Picks (6/3/21) - DraftKings Daily Fantasy

Hello there eSports DFS enthusiasts, and welcome back to RotoBaller's coverage of Call of Duty DFS contests for DraftKings! Welcome to another week of Stage 4 COD DFS! It was a quick one on Sunday as all three teams swept their opponents with, Florida, Toronto, and Atlanta all coming out on top! Time for another great week so let's dive on in!
MLBrotoballer.com

Bubba's DraftKings DFS Breakdown - Daily MLB Quick Hits (6/3)

Welcome back to another edition of MLB DFS Quick Hits. Today we have an 8 game main slate to preview. Bubba (@bdentrek) will go over weather, totals, plays, and more to get your MLB DFS lineups ready. Be sure to subscribe to the MLB DFS Quick Hits, part of RotoBaller...
Lifestylerotoballer.com

LPL & LCK DFS Picks (6/11) - DraftKings and FanDuel League of Legends Daily Fantasy

Welcome back Summoners, to another edition of my LOL breakdown article featuring four tight matchups tomorrow from the LPL and LCK. This slate is great because all four underdogs can take their series, honestly, making this a great one for multi-entry. Barely missed cash today with JDG and KT secondary stack, but on to the next one. On a side note, I exclusively play on Draftkings. For Fanduel players, I would recommend building around the game theories that will be discussed.
MLBFakeTeams

MLB DFS: DraftKings picks for Saturday, June 5th

It’s a six-game slate on DraftKings. Here’s what strikes my fancy at first glance. A lot can change in 11 hours though, so make sure you verify that all players are actually playing before locking them in. Holy pitching, Batman!. There are loads of arms available on this small slate,...
Video Gamesrotoballer.com

LPL/LCK DFS Picks for 6/9: DraftKings, FanDuel League of Legends Daily Fantasy

Fellow DFS players, ladies, and gentlemen, tomorrow we are blessed with the first 4 game LPL/LCK League of Legends slate on Draftkings and Fanduel. Welcome back, as it's opening day for the LCK, while the LPL started a couple of days ago. It's early in the splits, so the stats/analysis will be based on last spring unless new roster moves were made. On a side note, I exclusively play on Draftkings. For Fanduel players, I would recommend building around the game theories that will be discussed.
Golfrotoballer.com

Daily Fantasy Golf FanDuel Picks (PGA DFS) - Palmetto Championship At Congaree

Hello RotoBaller PGA crew! It's great to be back with you guys and I appreciate you joining us here at RotoBaller!. In this article we'll discuss some of the standout PGA DFS plays available on FanDuel for the Palmetto Championship at Congaree...a new event on the schedule that's standing in for the canceled Canadian Open. While it's impossible to hit on every player, we'll touch on some different plays across all price ranges, breaking the groups down into "High", "Mid", and "Low" price options that are worth considering.
MLBTouchArcade

OOTP Baseball Go!

Take the beloved Out of the Park Baseball series with you wherever you go. The Infinite Baseball Sandbox is now in your …. Take the beloved Out of the Park Baseball series with you wherever you go. The Infinite Baseball Sandbox is now in your hands wherever you are in the world! Manage teams, control any franchise throughout MLB History, build and draft your Perfect Team, and so much more! Play what the pros play! You can oversee your league at a high level or play out each game in the gorgeous 3D game mode, managing play by play or even pitch by pitch. OOTP has it all covered! Play Your Way • Franchise Mode: A single-player oriented mode where you can run your favorite MLB, international or fictional baseball organization. • Perfect Team Mode: Build a dynasty in this online mode that focuses on PvP and managing your fully customized team. Manage MLB History • Gain access to historical MLB leagues and rosters from 1901 - 2021 • Simulate any and all MLB scenarios and games that you have dreamt of • Manage all on-field decisions and strategies Official MLB & KBO Licenses • Full rosters from both MLB & KBO franchises (2021 season requires in-app purchase) • Pit MLB and KBO rosters against each other • Includes full MLB minor league rosters Create Your Perfect Team • Create your ultimate team to pit against players around the world • Full cross-platform compatibility with Out of the Park Baseball users • Pull and collect players from the vast player pool that is available for use • Compete in tournaments against other players to see who has the best team OOTP Go comes with three historical MLB seasons for FREE! Run any franchise from the 1996, 1977, and/or 1921 MLB seasons. All other historical MLB seasons (1901-2021) and the KBO are available via in-app purchase. Major League and Minor League Baseball trademarks and copyrights are used with permission of Major League Baseball. Officially Licensed Product – MLB Players, Inc. Out of the Park Developments © Copyright 2021. All Rights Reserved * Access permission notice for gameplay · STORAGE: The permission is required to store game data and will not access personal files such as photos. · MEMORY: Recommended system minimum of 2 GB RAM · PHONE: The permission is required to proceed with in-game events and rewards and will not affect calls. · CONTACTS: The permission is required to sync your friend list and Google Account. ※ You'll be able to enjoy the service except features related to above authorities even if you don't give permission to the above. Consumer Information: • Language support: English, 한국어 • Items are available for purchase in this game. Some paid items may not be refundable depending on the type of item. • For Com2uS Mobile Game Terms of Service, visit http://www.withhive.com/. - Terms of Service : http://terms.withhive.com/terms/policy/view/M9/T1 - Privacy Policy : http://terms.withhive.com/terms/policy/view/M9/T3 • For questions or customer support, please contact our Customer Support by visiting http://www.withhive.com/help/inquire.
NFLdailyfantasysportsrankings.com

DraftKings and FanDuel MLB Picks for Wednesday 6/16/21

Now’s your chance to get DFSR PRO, which will give you access to our MLB, NBA, PGA, NHL, and NFL optimizers and our new player lab! Get started for free by clicking the button below. START YOUR FREE TRIAL NOW!. Pitchers. The early slate gives us a choice between two...
Texas Staterotoballer.com

NASCAR Truck Series: DraftKings DFS Lineup Picks for Texas SpeedyCash.com 200 (6/12/21)

The NASCAR Camping World Truck Series will be running on Saturday as part of a double-header with the Xfinity Series at Texas Motor Speedway. This should be an interesting race. You have John Hunter Nemechek on the pole, but you also have some Cup guys -- Chase Elliot and Ross Chastain -- coming from beyond 20th, plus a Josh Berry appearance. Should be an interesting one.
NFLpsu.com

Madden NFL 22 Reveal Set For June 17

Electronic Arts has revealed on Twitter that Madden NFL 22 will be fully unveiled on June 17, where we’re (hopefully) getting confirmation of the game’s cover stars, gameplay, game modes and more. A rather curious teaser video posted on Twitter points to quarterbacks Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes gracing the...
Michigan Stateplaymichigan.com

Michigan Sports Bettors Wager $237.6 Million In May, Down 4.9% From April

The Michigan online sports betting market continued its slide into the slow summer months in May, falling 4.9% to $237.6 million in wagers. The numbers, released Tuesday by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, represented a continued and expected tempering for MI online sports betting after a strong wintertime start. A considerable uptick is expected this fall for football season.