Bicyclist in critical condition after getting hit by car, robbed in Fort Myers

FORT MYERS, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and then robbed on Veronica S Shoemaker Boulevard in Fort Myers on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers with the Fort Myers Police Department were dispatched to the scene near 1512 Veronica S Shoemaker Blvd and are investigating, according to a spokesperson with FMPD.

The victim was hit by a silver or gold Chrysler 300 and was robbed, police said. They were taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

The robbery victim was riding their bike into the Brookhill Subdivision when he was hit by the car, police said.

The identity of the victim or possible suspects are not known at this time.

