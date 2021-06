Scoring runs was not a problem for the Pirate baseball team Thursday as they put up four touchdowns in taking two games from Antelope Valley, 14-11 and 14-3 in Lancaster. VC banged out 29 hits in the two games, led by John Oleson who had five hits while scoring five runs with three runs batted in on the day. Max Flame scattered eight hits over six innings, giving up three runs, two earned, with eight strikeouts to pick up the win in the nightcap.