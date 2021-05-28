Cancel
Enid, OK

McVay Law, Enid Event Company to host fundraiser for Navy veteran with cancer during First Friday

By Kelci McKendrick
Enid News and Eagle
Enid News and Eagle
 20 days ago
Settlers Brewing Co. will host a fundraiser June 4 featuring comedian Mike Speenberg and two others. (Photo provided)

ENID, Okla. — McVay Law and Enid Event Company are hosting a fundraiser during Enid’s next First Friday for a Navy veteran who was sidelined by cancer last year.

Charles Rogers, whose wife Natasha Rogers is an assistant and receptionist at McVay Law, found out in June 2020 he had adenoid cystic carcinoma and has since undergone multiple extensive surgeries.

Attorney Dalen McVay said since he found out about his assistant’s husband’s “out-of-the-blue” diagnosis, he’s wanted to help.

“This, to me, was an easy way to help because I know how supportive the Enid community is to give back to her in some way, so we’re trying to help her out financially the best we can,” McVay said. “I know Enid is so supportive of causes like this that I thought we’d try to see what we can do.”

McVay said he reached out to a friend of his who manages a comedy club in Oklahoma City and asked if he’d be willing to help with the fundraiser, and the friend said he had a few “big names” who would be very supportive of it.

Two OKC comedians and the headliner Mike Speenberg, a world-renowned comedian, will put on a family friendly show at 7:30 p.m. June 4 on the patio of Settlers Brewery Co.

All of the proceeds will go straight to the Rogers family.

For those who cannot attend, donations are being accepted at McVay Law, 211 N. Washington, or through Venmo, @dalen-mcvay.

Natasha Rogers, who’s worked at McVay law for almost two years, said she was happy McVay and the Enid community were willing to do this for her and Charles.

“It’s just humbling, and we’re thankful and grateful — all of those things,” Natasha Rogers said.

McVay said Speenberg is “absolutely hilarious,” as are the other two comedians, and he encourages the community to turn out for the show.

Any donation, from $1 to $500, helps, McVay said.

“Anything they can give … will be absolutely, greatly appreciated by a veteran of our military,” he said.

