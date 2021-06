Following an ATV accident in Ulster County, a woman had to be rescued. The woman suffered multiple injuries as a result of the crash. Riding an ATV is incredibly fun, and it's something that I have always done throughout my life. During my many rides over the years, there have been a few times that things didn't go as planned and there is some sort of crash. It happens so fast and there been at least two separate times where I should have gotten really hurt and somehow I came out unscratched. I've been very lucky, and I'm grateful for that.