The Splash Zone 5/28/21: Mike Gesicki Not Worried About New Contract

Back in 2018, the Dolphins selected Jerome Baker in the third round and every year since he’s been a consistent force on the Dolphins defense. Last season, he had one of the Dolphins most memorable defensive plays when he sacked Patrick Mahomes for a 30 yard loss. Baker isn’t the flashiest of players but he is just constantly around the football as you can tell by his tackle numbers as he’s constantly near the top of the list on the Dolphins defense. He is entering the last year of his rookie deal and voiced yesterday that he would love to be a Dolphin for his entire football career.