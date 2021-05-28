The Splash Zone 5/28/21: Mike Gesicki Not Worried About New Contract
Mike Gesicki got to meet with the media yesterday and the subject of a new contract came up. Gesicki is in the final year of his rookie deal but isn’t worried about that at the time being. The Dolphins don’t appear to be in any hurry either and could just potentially franchise tag him after the season. There is still a whole season of football left to play and plenty of time before free agency begins next year, so the Dolphins and Gesicki have plenty of time to discuss a new deal.www.chatsports.com