Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

The Splash Zone 5/28/21: Mike Gesicki Not Worried About New Contract

By The Phinsider
chatsports.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Gesicki got to meet with the media yesterday and the subject of a new contract came up. Gesicki is in the final year of his rookie deal but isn’t worried about that at the time being. The Dolphins don’t appear to be in any hurry either and could just potentially franchise tag him after the season. There is still a whole season of football left to play and plenty of time before free agency begins next year, so the Dolphins and Gesicki have plenty of time to discuss a new deal.

www.chatsports.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Splash Zone#The Splash#New Deal#Dolphins#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLAtlantic City Press

Travis Kelce on Southern grad Mike Gesicki: 'He's fun to watch'

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce may have raised some eyebrows when he revealed his list of top five tight ends in the NFL — one that included Mike Gesicki of the Miami Dolphins. During a recent interview with Kayla Nicole of Bleacher Report, Kelce was asked who...
NFLPosted by
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Dolphins tight ends Mike Gesicki, Durham Smythe take their bromance to next level as offseason roommates

Durham Smythe may or may not be tired of the playful haggling from Mike Gesicki on social media. And it might not help that Tua Tagovailoa is in full support of Gesicki’s antics, mostly geared toward helping Smythe get his Instagram following up. But as Smythe puts it, it’s what he signed up for in the quest for some free boarding. Smythe and Gesicki, Miami Dolphins tight ends entering their ...
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/3/21: Tua Among List Of Second Year Players Under Pressure

After an up and down rookie season, Tua Tagovailoa enters his second year under a ton of pressure. Many fans and analyst wanted to see Tua light it up as a rookie, but that’s just not how it works out most of the time. The Dolphins were a borderline playoff team last season, with Tua under center for 10 of those games. If Tua does take a bigger step this season, there is no reason why this team cannot make the postseason.
NFLchatsports.com

The Splash Zone 6/4/21: Dan Marino Rooting Against Bill Belichick

Don Shula is the winningest head coach in NFL history with 328 wins. Bill Belichick is behind Shula with 280 wins and we know of one person who will not be rooting for Belichick. Dan Marino is hopeful that Belichick does not get that 329th victory to surpass Shula. But I also think all Dolphin fans and many NFL fans would love it if Belichick came no where close that Shula number.
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/5/21: Notes From Friday’s OTA Practice

The Dolphins held their second of three voluntary offseason practices that were open to the media yesterday. Really not much to discuss as we just got some updates on some players and we learned that not all of the roster was present. Preston Williams was at practice but was working on the side still rehabbing from his foot surgery. After practice, Brian Flores came to the defense of his quarterback after Tua Tagovailoa stated last week that he didn’t know the playbook that well last season.
NFLchatsports.com

The Splash Zone 6/8/21: All Aboard The Myles Gaskin Train

Many were expecting the Dolphins to add a premier back during the NFL Draft, but it just didn’t happen. The team didn’t select a running back till the seventh round when the team picked Gerrid Doaks. Myles Gaskin surprised last season when given the opportunity to be the “featured” back in the Dolphins offense. He ran tough and created plays as a pass catcher. The Dolphins obviously feel comfortable moving ahead with Gaskin as the lead back and with a hopefully improved o-line, Gaskins could be set up for a breakout year.
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/7/21: Zach Thomas’ Draft Story

I think we can all agree that Zach Thomas deserves that gold jacket. His stats are so similar to Brian Urlacher but Thomas has one more first-team All-Pro selection. He should hear his name called into the Hall of Fames someday. But it’s a shame Thomas has had to wait this long. But while we wait, take a look behind the scenes at what went down with Zach Thomas during the draft.
NFLchatsports.com

Miami Dolphins Mike Gesicki reigns over the TE unit

Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen (80) gets loose for a big gain late in the second quarter as New York Jets cornerback Brian Poole (34) attempts to make a tackle at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, October 18, 2020. [ALLEN EYESTONE/The Palm Beach Post]. The Miami Dolphins have...
NFLLos Angeles Daily News

Mike Williams focuses on new Chargers scheme, not contract extension

COSTA MESA — Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said last week that he’s willing to bet that wide receiver Mike Williams will produce nice statistics in his system this season. That’s good news for Williams because he might have to bet on himself if he and the Chargers don’t agree...
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/9/21: Dolphins Will Host Falcons For Joint Practices

The Miami Dolphins and Atlanta Falcons will face off on August 21 during the preseason, so the teams have decided to hold some joint practices heading up to the game. The teams will practice at the new Baptist Health Training Complex, which is located right next to the stadium now. Brian Flores is a big fan of the joint practices. In his first year in 2019, the Dolphins and Buccaneers practice together but no one was able to practice together last year due to COVID-19.
NFLchatsports.com

6 new AFC North players the Cleveland Browns should worry about

LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase catches a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to give Tigers a 7-0 lead over Southeastern Louisiana in the first quarter Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. Lsu Southeastern LSU wide receiver JaaTMMarr Chase catches a 9-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Joe Burrow to give Tigers a 7-0 lead over Southeastern Louisiana in the first quarter Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
NFLchatsports.com

The Splash Zone 6/12/21: Jerome Baker Would Like To Finish Career With Dolphins

Back in 2018, the Dolphins selected Jerome Baker in the third round and every year since he’s been a consistent force on the Dolphins defense. Last season, he had one of the Dolphins most memorable defensive plays when he sacked Patrick Mahomes for a 30 yard loss. Baker isn’t the flashiest of players but he is just constantly around the football as you can tell by his tackle numbers as he’s constantly near the top of the list on the Dolphins defense. He is entering the last year of his rookie deal and voiced yesterday that he would love to be a Dolphin for his entire football career.
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/14/21: Dolphins Lock Up Jerome Baker For 3 More Years

Before the weekend, Jerome Baker was unsure if he would get a contract extension before the season began. Fast forward to yesterday and the Dolphins rewarded Baker with a three year extension. It’s so well deserved as Baker has steadily improved each season and the coaching staff loves working with him.
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/10/21: Dolphins Sign Jaelan Phillips

The Dolphins signed their second first round selection yesterday as Jaelan Phillips agreed to terms on a contract. Phillips was noted as being the best pass rusher in this years draft from many scouts and analysts. There are some health concerns, but if he can stay healthy, Phillips has a chance to be one of the most disruptive edges in the game.
NFLOrlando Sentinel

Dolphins, star cornerback Xavien Howard at odds about potential new contract

The Miami Dolphins expected star cornerback Xavien Howard, who has wanted to renegotiate his contract since the end of last season, to attend mandatory offseason minicamp this week. But Howard, who has been working out on his own and absent from the team facility most of the offseason training activities,...
NFLThe Phinsider

The Splash Zone 6/15/21: Dan Marino Believes In Tua Tagovailoa

Since Dan Marino retired back in 2000, the Dolphins have struggled to find a replacement to get them back to being yearly contenders. Marino is hoping that changes soon as he hopes Tua Tagovailoa can lead the Dolphins to the promised land. As fans we hope so too, because the past two decades have not been the greatest for Dolphin fans.