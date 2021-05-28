Cancel
Books & Literature

Frank Gaffney on ‘Breaking the News’: ‘Extraordinary Book’ from a Man Fighting ‘the War for the Free World’ in ‘the Battlespace of Ideas’

By Robert Kraychik
Big Hollywood
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Gaffney, vice-chairman of the Committee on the Present Danger: China and host of Secure Freedom Radio, praised Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow’s Breaking the News: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption as “an extraordinary book” by a man fighting in “the war for the free world” in the “battlespace of ideas.”

