Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Quest XII: Flames of Fate Announced

By Quinton O'Connor
rpgfan.com
 21 days ago

It feels like we’ve been living in the “era of Dragon Quest XI” for years. First released for PS4, 3DS, and PC in Japan in 2017, the game made the journey overseas in 2018, followed by the worldwide release of Dragon Quest XI S: Definitive Edition for Nintendo Switch in 2019… and the PS4 and PC port of Definitive Edition in 2020. In fact, there’s even been a 2021 launch for the beloved story of “Eleven” and friends, courtesy of Google Stadia’s stalwart effort to get in on the fun.

www.rpgfan.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuji Horii
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xii#Dragon Quest Xi S#Google Stadia#Rpg#Square Enix#Dragon Quest Xii
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesava360.com

Resident Evil 4 VR announced for Oculus Quest 2 as a first-person remake

On Thursday, Capcom announced that its megaton horror series Resident Evil will soon return to virtual reality. But instead of adding a VR mode to the upcoming Resident Evil VIII: Village, slated to launch next month, the game-maker threw horror fans a curveball. The project, as it turns out, is Resident Evil 4 VR, a wildly revised port of the 2005 classic, and it appears to be an Oculus Quest 2 exclusive.
Video Gamespokemonblog.com

New Skyscraping Perfect & Blue Sky Stream expansion announced for the Pokémon TCG in Japan, marks the return of Dragon-type Pokémon cards

The Pokémon Company has unveiled the next official expansion as part of the Pokémon Trading Card Game (TCG). The brand-new Skyscraping Perfect & Blue Sky Stream expansion will first be released in Japan later this year, followed by a Western launch in the future for consumers outside of Japan. Skyscraping Perfect & Blue Sky Stream marks the return of Dragon-type Pokémon cards, featuring Rayquaza, Kyurem, Noivern, Duraludon, Hydreigon and more.
Video Gamesopticflux.com

The Release Date for DLC 3 of Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot is Announced – New Gameplay Footage of Gohan vs the Androids is Out

It’s only a matter of time until the third DLC entitled ‘Trunks, the Warrior of Hope’ will become available in Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot. As we’ve written in a previous article, the new DLC speculates the initial timeline from Dragon Ball Z that had to happen if Trunks never travelled back in time to warn his friends about the danger of Goku’s heart virus and the androids created by Dr Gero.
ComicsGame Informer Online

Anime Based On Ubisoft's Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon Announced For Netflix

Get ready for some explosive action and neon-colored aesthetics! Ubisoft's Blood Dragon standalone expansion impressed back in 2013 for how it cleverly parodied action films, video games, and cartoons of the '80s and '90s. Now a new anime based on the beloved gaming experience called Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix is in the works, and it has some big talent. Adi Shankar, who was the showrunner of the Castlevania anime, is the creator, and Paris animation studio Bobbypills, best known for Peepoodo, is handling the visuals. The anime was unveiled during Netflix's Geeked Week live stream.
Video GamesIGN

Seafront Quests Pt1

Top Contributors: Tiziano Lento, Jimmcq, Gengarsmyth. This page of IGN’s NieR Replicant wiki guide contains info for all the quests given by NPCs in your Seafront during Part 1 of the game. This page is organized depending on which Story Missions you must begin or complete to unlock the quests. This wiki refers to the tasks you must complete to further the game’s plot as “Story Missions.” What the game labels as “Quests,” are the optional tasks, most commonly considered as side quests. To see our walkthroughs for the Story Missions, click here! With the exception of the Fisherman's Gambit quests, all these quests are only available during Part 1 of the game. Any quests left incomplete when you progress two Part 2 will be listed as “Uncompletable Quests” in the quest tab of the menu.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Dragon Quest 35th Anniversary Recap

E3 season is upon us and the events are coming in fast. Be sure to catch up on the latest events such as the Guilty Gear Strive Early Access Showcase, Guerrilla Collective 2 Day One, and the Indie Live Expo 2021. However, one could say that the Dragon Quest 35th anniversary was ahead of the pack.
Video GamesComicBook

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance Announces Post-Launch Plans

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance will continue to receive new content through the fall with a mix of free and paid DLC. Tuque Games announced its post-launch plans for Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance, the upcoming action hack-and-slash game starring Drizzt Do'Urden and other iconic D&D characters. Tuque Games will release two sets of free DLC that will add new levels and a new difficulty ranking. A paid expansion - Echoes of the Blood War - will also be released in the fall that adds a new playable character, a new storyline, new levels, and more. As previously announced, the first free DLC pack will also include a couch co-op mode, allowing two players to simultaneously play on one console. A new gameplay trailer was also released as part of the announcement.
Video GamesIGN

The Game of Fate

Keep moving and jumping over the obstacles until you come to an elevator. Here, you’ll be told to use Y to interact with objects. Do that now and ride the elevator up. This takes you to a cutscene where you’ll meet the other characters involved in the Go-Getters Club. You’ll...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Death end re;Quest 2 announced for Switch

Death end re;Quest 2 is coming to Switch, Compile Heart has announced. It will launch later this year in Japan. While there’s no word on a western release currently, Idea Factory will likely be bringing it over at some point. The company previously released Death end re;Quest on Switch in North America and Europe as well as Death end re;Quest 2 in English on other platforms.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

E3 2021: Elder Scrolls Online announces Waking Flame and Deadlands, Fallout 76 plans Steel Reign and The Pitt

The Xbox-plus-Bethsoft E3 games showcase held a bit of news for MMO players, if you can rip your eyeballs away from Starfield long enough to get caught up!. First, Elder Scrolls Online fans already knew that Console Enhanced had been delayed a smidge. It’s now coming June 15th, though, so you haven’t got long to wait. Players can get hyped for a free trial starting tomorrow as well.
Comicsfandompost.com

36th ‘Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai’ Anime Episode Previewed

The fall 2020 anime adaptation of the Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai anime TV series has had a lot of information dropped about it. The latest update to come in is from the official site where a new promotional video has landed for it. This one showcases the upcoming thirty-sixth episode of the series that should arrive on June 12th, 2021. Crunchyroll is streaming the series this season with it available to viewers in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS.
Video Gamesnichegamer.com

Limited Run Games Announce Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler Bundle

The compilation includes 18 titles across Double Dragon and Kunio-kun (localized under many names, including River City Ransom). Out of the 15 Kunio-kun titles, 11 of them had not previously been released in North America, a series of sports titles featuring the rowdy delinquents. Double Dragon & Kunio-kun: Retro Brawler...
Video GamesBBC

E3 2021: Nintendo shows off more Zelda Breath of the Wild 2

Nintendo showed off more of the hotly-anticipated sequel to its Zelda: Breath of the Wild in its E3 show. New game footage revealed that the game will involve floating islands, skydiving, and new powers in the same world as its predecessor. But it will not release this year, and is...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

E3 2021 Nintendo Direct Recap

Nintendo broadcast their latest convention showcase, E3 2021's Nintendo Direct, on Tuesday, June 15, at 12 p.m. ET. We've compiled a list of all the major highlights heading to fans. Kazuya Mishima Coming to Smash Ultimate. Kazuya Mishima from Tekken is heading to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Fans will be...