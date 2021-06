Square Enix is launching Legend of Mana this June and they recently shared some more information about the remaster. Players will be able to enjoy two story arcs, the Escad Story and Dragon Killer arcs,. They’ll also have access to new exclusive equipment at the Equipment Smithy, capture and raise pet monsters, and have access to magical golems. In addition, players will be able to access the orchard in the secluded dell to get fruits and vegetables used for feeding pets, painting golems, and altering equipment.