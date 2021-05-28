Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Eurex Adds FX Derivatives on EnLight

By Arnab Shome
financemagnates.com
 20 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Eurex Group has extended its features on Eurex EnLight, the fully integrated RFQ platform, by adding FX derivatives, the company announced on Friday. FX products will be migrated onto the Eurex T7 platform at the end of this month, and the platform will also expand its integrated T7 RFQ mechanism to cover our growing FX market.

www.financemagnates.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Derivatives Market#The Eurex Group#Ems#Oms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Place
Dubai
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Euronext examining glitches on derivatives contracts

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Pan-European financial markets operator Euronext said on Thursday that it was investigating technical glitches which had affected its index derivatives. Euronext, which runs the Paris, Milan and Amsterdam stock markets among others, said index derivatives contracts had been suspended, although trading in other areas was...
Marketscryptonews.com

CEOs Shares Derivatives Trends in 2021

Disclaimer: The Industry Talk section features insights by crypto industry players and is not a part of the editorial content of Cryptonews.com. The crypto space is brimming with different products and services for users looking for a way to make good profits. One of these products is crypto derivatives, and over the years, it has grown to become one of the most popular and traded products on several exchanges. In this article, we look at crypto derivatives in general with a focus on recent trends.
MarketsCision

#21-196 Listing of Derivatives at NGM

Nordic Growth Market NGM AB (NGM) is an authorized stock exchange with operations in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. The exchange is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Boerse Stuttgart, the leading retail exchange in Germany. NGM offers a complete marketplace for exchange traded products and provides a complete platform for companies wishing to list shares. For more information about NGM, visit www.ngm.se. Follow us on Linkedin and Twitter.
Marketsinvesting.com

Octopus protocol: Disrupting The DeFi Derivatives Market

There have been several disruptions in the crypto industry in 2021, and we are only halfway into the year. In the derivatives market, Octopus Protocol is one of the leading disruptors in the industry. In addition, the decentralized finance (DeFi) market has grown into a $100 billion sector. According to...
CurrenciesMySanAntonio

CFD: Derivatives Brokers in Forex Eye Crypto Equivalent

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) June 08, 2021. Security brokers and traders are perpetually vigilant about new instruments to trade. One such alternative instrument or derivative completely avoids the underlying asset; focussing rather, on the possibility of future growth of the asset in question. By definition, derivatives are financial agreements that gain or lose value based on the possibility of growth, sales, or some other profit-garnering event later on in time.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

11 banks participate in blockchain intraday FX trial

Blockchain startup Finteum has revealed that 11 banks participated in a trial of its FX intraday swap solution. NatWest, Deutsche Bank, Bank of Ireland, Banca Mediolanum and seven other banks participated with USD 14.5 trillion in combined balance sheet values. The solution is planning live trades in late 2021 or early 2022.
MarketsNEWSBTC

The Best Decentralized Derivatives Experience — the Octopus Protocol Vision

Less than six months into 2021 and we’ve witnessed unprecedented growth in the market cap of the crypto market. With premier coin Bitcoin reaching new all-time highs and currently struggling to stay up, the crypto market has been blessed with a ton of trends and sub-trends that have managed to rake in billions of dollars, as reported by the leading crypto analytics website CoinGecko.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Redundant Array Of Independent Disks (Raid) Market 2021 Key Business Strategies, Technology Innovation And Regional Data Analysis To 2031

Global Latest Report Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market: with growing significant CAGR during Forecast 2021-2031(Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Global Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market Report offers an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2031 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of this also as a future scenario of the worldwide Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are deployed by the researchers. They need also to provide accurate data on Redundant Array of Independent Disks (RAID) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the general existing and future market situation.
Marketssecuritiesfinancetimes.com

Eurex Repo sees Repo Market and GC Pooling decline

Eurex Repo sees Repo Market and GC Pooling decline. Eurex Repo — the integrated European market for electronic trading, clearing, collateral management and settlement of repo and securities lending transactions — saw drops in monthly adjusted volumes of 46 per cent in its GC Pooling and 12 per cent in its Repo Market. GC Pooling Market provides a liquid market for secured funding with central counterparty clearing.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Bitcoin Project Incubator Service Market to see Huge Growth by 2026 | Binance Launchpad, Catena Capital, Coinbase Ventures, TrustSwap

The latest study released on the Global Bitcoin Project Incubator Service Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2026. The Bitcoin Project Incubator Service market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.
Marketsbestnewsmonitoring.com

Retail Analytics Market 2021 Potential Growth, Competitive Landscape And Development Of Industry By 2031

Global Latest Report Retail Analytics Market: with growing significant CAGR during Forecast 2021-2031(Based on COVID-19 Worldwide Spread) Global Retail Analytics Market Report offers an entire study of the Impact of COVID-19 on Retail Analytics Market, Industry Outlook, Opportunities in Market, and Expansion By 2031 and also taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of this also as a future scenario of the worldwide Retail Analytics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and SWOT analysis are deployed by the researchers. They need also to provide accurate data on Retail Analytics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding of the general existing and future market situation.
CurrenciesCoinDesk

Crypto Derivatives Platform dYdX Raises $65M in Paradigm-Led Series C

The exchange aims to be a decentralized hub for Ethereum-based crypto derivatives. Its biggest volume comes from the cross-margined perpetual swaps market, which has seen $2.2 billion in trading since a February technology upgrade that dramatically lowered user costs by skirting pricey Ethereum transaction fees. Perpetual swaps are comparable to...
Marketsreportsgo.com

Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) Market Analysis, Innovation Trends and Current Business Trends by 2026

In the latest research report on Blockchain Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT) market, researchers and analysts have made optimal use of various multi-disciplinary approaches to arrive at the mentioned conclusion and forecasts. It offers an in-depth analysis of the major opportunities during the forecast years, while simultaneously preparing stakeholders for effectively dealing with the threats & challenges in this business sphere. In addition, the authors have rigorously evaluated the ongoing global crisis of Covid-19 for a stronger realization of the revenue prospects in the upcoming years.
Marketsrefinitiv.com

Delivering post-trade efficiencies in a fragmented FX market

FX market fragmentation and a growing choice of liquidity pools has resulted in complexity in post-trade workflow. How can firms simplify the post-trade process and improve operational efficiencies?. Fragmentation in post-trade workflows has led to cost inefficiencies and increased operational risk. Regulation and the FX Global Code have established requirements...
Tech Stocksetftrends.com

The Second Derivative

School’s in session. Let’s talk about math. Go back to your calculus class senior year in high school. You take the derivative of y with respect to x. You are finding the sensitivity to the change in the function with respect to a change in the argument. In practical terms, this is the slope of a line or the velocity of an object.
Financial ReportsLife Style Extra

IN BRIEF: First Derivatives investors to vote on name change in July

First Derivatives PLC - Newry, Northern Ireland-based consulting and software for finance, automotive and energy industries - Company's shareholders to vote on proposed name change during July 8 annual general meeting. On May 18, First Derivatives proposed name change to FD Technologies PLC. Proposal allows each of company's brands to "communicate its distinct value proposition for its respective market and maximise its growth opportunity".
StocksValueWalk

63% Surge In First-time Derivatives Trades In AMC

Capital.com sees a 63 percent surge in first-time derivatives trades in popular ‘meme stock‘, AMC Entertainment. More than 63 percent of all new trades executed by UK traders on Capital.com in the past two weeks* have been in financial derivatives linked to shares in the US cinema chain AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC). This is a significant jump from last month when just 23% of all first-time trades executed by UK clients were derivatives transactions on AMC. UK clients have been piling into the popular AMC trade this week with more than 82% of traders taking a long position in the so-called meme stock. Trading derivatives on AMC has been the top-traded market and instrument on the platform so far this week.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Market update: Commodity FX breakdown

BTCUSD (bitcoin) is correlated with risk sentiment!? No kidding. We’ve been posting charts and talking about this for months. Continue to watch BTCUSD of course but always analyze each market based on its own technical merit because correlations do change. I’m wondering if that change is underway now that this is noticed.