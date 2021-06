The latest Cannon babies have reportedly been born. There has been quite a bit of conversation about Nick Cannon in recent months as the media mogul has stacked up a stream of baby mamas. In the middle of April, DJ Abby De La Rose and Cannon confirmed that they were expecting twins. “Thank you for choosing me to be your Mommy. I know the Lord has destined me and prepared me for the gift of not one but two little angels,” De La Rosa shared on Instagram.