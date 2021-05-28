Cancel
Wildtending Walk No 3: Seed collection and keystone species | The Real Dirt

By Laura Lukes
Oroville Mercury-Register
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApril’s Wildtending Walk at Verbena Fields marked the third of this year-long monthly series. Each month, we discover changes that have taken place and learn the stages of a plant’s growth — e.g. leaf, bloom, seed. One goal is to develop an intuitive sense of when and how to gather seeds of different species, with a broader goal of helping people develop an understanding of local ecology from a native peoples perspective in which humans are not separate from nature, but an equal participant and keystone species that interacts with and influences plant evolution and propagation. Some of the plants focused on during this walk are also keystone species: important components in the lore, culture practices and survival of the Mechoopda people who inhabited this land for thousands of years prior to occupation by Europeans.

