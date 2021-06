It did not take Alabama fans long to see the passion Mac Jones has on the field. He stepped up for an injured Tua Tagovailoa in 2019 and captained the 2020 team to a national championship. Jones is a perfectionist in an imperfect world, and that is why Bill Belichick took him at No. 15 overall in the NFL Draft. The native Floridian possesses an unquestioned work ethic. He has earned Belichick’s respect and his workload has increased at mandatory minicamp.