Kids of all ages enjoy the summer sun at the Roscoe Poteet Swimming Pool in Sylva. The opening day of the pool was Friday, June 4. The pool is open to the public from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m., Sunday-Friday and 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and 3-6 p.m. Saturday, closing daily from 2-3 p.m. for cleaning and breaks. The pool will be open until Sunday, Aug. 8. For more information on hours, pricing and special events, call 586-3565.