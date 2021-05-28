Summer Reading Kick-off and Celebration

Summer in the Northern hemisphere officially begins on the summer solstice (June 20 this year), when the Earth’s Northern pole has its maximum tilt towards the Sun. From our perspective, this is when the Sun reaches its highest position in the sky and the day has the longest period of daylight. Within the Arctic circle, there is continuous daylight on this date. But there is another marker that we use for the passing of the season, as spring comes to an end, and it is a little closer… The Natchitoches Parish Library’s (NPL) Summer Reading Program (SRP)!