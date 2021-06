TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Incoming high school sophomores and juniors had an electrifying last day of camp at Washburn Tech on Thursday. The students capped off their week of camp with a light bulb experiment demonstration by electrical instructor Chris Mullins. Campers also learned about the difference between AC and DC currents, how to practice safety with electricity, and even got to build lamps to give their dads for Father’s Day.